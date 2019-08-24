× “Our idea is to make magic sexy again” River North Gem: Magic Penthouse

Is magic making a comeback? Sin Ordu, CEO of Penthouse joins Hannah Stanley as she fills in on the Matt Bubala Show. Ordu discusses this gem in River North and discusses why this might be next on your bucket list. Ordu says, “we created a party or an event that we would want to attend.” Ordu discusses how the internet is helping this entertainment industry and what makes attending a live show special…and magical. For more information, visit their website for ticket bookings, holiday parties and team booking events.