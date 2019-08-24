× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 08/24/19

Dane gets the show “On The Road” by talking with the Lombard’s Village’s Communications Coordinator Avis Meade about the Lombard Cruise Night and how American English will taking the stage TONIGHT at 7PM. So be sure to come out for amazing cars, food, music and more! Then on the show, Cori Powers joins us in studio to give us the 411 on why your next road trip should be to Kissimmee, Florida. Next, Chef Danny Espinosa talks Grand Cochon 555 which will be happening on September 15th.

On the latter half of the show, 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth gives us a call. To close out the show we are joined with our good friend and General Manager over at Italian Village, Joe Deininger. Listen as he tells us about this years up and coming Annual Ferrari Fest happening on September 8th.