Live and local: singer-songwriter Robbie Gold in the Allstate Skyline Studios

No, we’re not referring to the Bears player. While Chicago appreciates both men for different skill sets, only one Robbie joins Hannah, Jess and Roger in the WGN Radio studios. Hannah fills in for Matt this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we skip out on Jess karaoke night or a great reunion! Robbie Gold is a singer-songwriter playing in popular venues around Chicago. He chats upcoming shows, what inspires his songwriting and recording process and participates in a game. Listeners request some tunes and Gold plays a few originals. We discover that not all notable heroes wear capes….some of them are just good friends that help you avoid parking tickets and track down a missing pizza. For more information on booking Gold for events or if you want to support local artists, visit his website.