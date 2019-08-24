Highlights: White Sox 8 – Rangers 3 – 8/23/19

Posted 6:08 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, August 23, 2019

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers – August 23, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.