× Hannah Stanley in for Matt Bubala Full Show 8-24-19

Matt takes Jack off to college this weekend….so Hannah Stanley joins Roger and Jess for a fun filled show. At 1:30 a.m., Sin Ordu from Magic Penthouse joins us live in-studio. At 2:30 a.m., singer-songwriter Robbie Gold sings some originals for us live and takes some listener requests. Throughout the show, Roger tries to track down our missing pizza, Jess takes some tips on how to avoid parking tickets and Hannah gives us the best cleaning tips. Cole Brice joins the show at 4:30 a.m. to discuss the memorabilia he’s selling…and the impact it has on Chicago. The full show podcast can be found here.