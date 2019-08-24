× Featured Guests: Co-Founders of Digital Adventures Omowale Casselle & Arjun Venkataswamy | Startup Showcase: Blue World Voyages

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guests Omowale Casselle & Arjun Venkataswamy who are the Co-Founders of Digital Adventures. Digital Adventures teaches kids, 4-18 years old, through a tech-powered, project-based approach, to develop 21st century computer coding and engineering skills by learning to build with technology in state-of-the-art retail studios led by charismatic instructors. Topics include: 3D printing, Video game design, Minecraft Modding, Animation, Robotics and Digital Apps.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the Founder and Chairman of Blue World Voyages, Gene Meehan. Blue World Voyages is a new concept cruise/travel start-up inviting active, health conscious adults to cruise differently. A departure from conventional cruise lines, Blue World introduces an exclusive niche focused on unparalleled experiences in fitness, well-being and relaxation at sea combined with leisurely port stays in attractive destinations. This 5-star casual, all-inclusive product features itineraries based on sports/fitness, spa/relaxation, cultural immersion and educational opportunities combined with great food and wine.

To invest Blue World Voyages click here.

