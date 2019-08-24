× Bar owner selling art for cause

Cole Brice, owner of Cole’s Bar joins Hannah Stanley on the Matt Bubala Show to discuss why he is selling his beloved art…and what cause he is donating the proceeds to. If you’ve ever been inside his bar, customers know that he likes Abe Lincoln. Over the years, the artwork has been a favorite for musicians, comedians and regular customers. Brice is planning on selling his collection and donating funds to Logan Square Neighborhood Association on September 14, 2019. Tune in tot he segment here to find out what change Brice would like to see.