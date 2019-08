× American English is coming to Lombard!

Dane got the show “On The Road” by talking with the Lombard’s Communications Coordinator Avis Meade about the Lombard Cruise Night and how American English will taking the stage TONIGHT at 7PM. So be sure to come and check out the amazing cars, food, music and MORE!

To learn more about upcoming events go to villageoflombard.org/cruisenight.