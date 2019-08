× Would You Be Able To Last On A 20 Hour Flight?

For some, a flight from New York to California is a long haul flight, but Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) told Steve Grzanich a 20 hour flight is now the longest offered to consumers. Steve Grzanich learned of the new Qantas offering that was a record breaking flight, and also the new upgrades United Airlines is making to their first class cabins.