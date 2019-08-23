× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/23/19: Presidential Tweets, Business Mission Statements, & The Slowing Ethanol Business

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the President commanding U.S. companies to bring their business back stateside, to the new shared mission of some of the biggest companies in the world.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Dan Primack, Business Editor at Axios, discussed the one tweet from President Trump that sunk the U.S. markets over 400 points two hours into the trading day.

Segment 2: (At 7:50) Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com, shared the positive news about the increasing number of people who are saving money, but there are still hundreds of millions of Americans who, “haven’t gotten around to it”.

Segment 3: (At 14:32) Philippe Weiss, President at Seyfarth Shaw at Work – Part of WorkRight Solutions, sorted through the mission statement change said to be coming from some of the biggest companies in the world by shifting their number one business driver.

Segment 4: (At 22:29) Joe Cahill, Business Columnist at Crain’s Chicago Business, looked back at the major shift Archer Daniels Midland made into the Ethanol industry, but now they are considering dropping the business.