Video: Weekend Warning – Wizard World edition

The summer season is beginning to wind down, but there is still plenty to do. Wizard World Comic Con is this weekend in Rosemont, and there’s the Chicago Triathlon which, even if you’re not participating, will affect traffic downtown and along the lake. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans may be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Friday: Sting
- Saturday: Sting
- Sunday:
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Wizard World Chicago
- All about comic books, science fiction, fantasy, film, horror, animation, anime, manga, and card games.
- Convention Center in Rosemont.
- Some celebrity guests
- Fri 12-7 Sat 10-7 Sun 10-4
- Ticket prices vary
- https://wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago
Taste of Greektown
- Enjoy Greek food, traditional music and dance, handcrafts, and family games.
- Halsted St. closed between Van Buren and Adams
- Jackson closed between from Green St to the Kennedy Expy
- Donation
- Fri 4-10 Sat/Sun 12-10
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/tasteofgreektown/
Skokie Backlot Bash
- Live music, a carnival, beer tent, food vendors, free classic films, a saturday 5k and kids run, and classic auto show sunday
- Free
- Oakton closed between Lockwood and Lincoln
- Fri 6-10 Sat 6am-10 Sun 7:30-10?
- http://www.backlotbash.com/
Corn Fest
- Dekalb
- Vendors, carnival, beer garden, concert area, car show
- Free
- https://www.cornfest.com/
56 Music Fix
- Live music all weekend in the restaurants and bars of Mount Prospect 12-9
- Juried art market in the park Sat 12-5 (Lions Park)
- Free
- https://www.56musicfix.org/
Cubs host Nationals
White Sox host Rangers
FRIDAY
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Laguanitas Beer Circus
- Burlesque, side show acts, aerialists, marching band, midway games, food trucks, beer and costume contest.
- Douglas Park
- 12-5
- $40 tickets
- https://lagunitas.com/beercircus/
Zoo Brew
- Sample 80 craft beers with live music
- Brookfield Zoo
- Zoobrew tent 3:30-7:30
- $55
- https://www.czs.org/ZooBrew
Back to School w/ Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach
- Goodwill store in Lombard
- 12-2
- Giveaways, including tickets and the study/play corner Judy created
- Treats by Sweet Ali’s Bakery
- https://wgnradio.com/2019/08/08/back-to-school-with-good-buy-girl-judy-pielach-at-goodwill-in-lombard-aug-24/
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Bucktown Arts Fest
- Arts celebration that showcases 190 artists, musicians, dancers, poets, and performers
- N Oakley Ave and Lyndale
- Holstein Park
- Free
- 11-7
- http://bucktownartsfest.com/festival-dates/
Arts and Crafts Show (Oak Park)
- Scoville Park
- Free
- Sat 11-7 Sun 9-5
- https://www.americansocietyofartists.info/45th-annual-oak-park-ave-lake-arts-crafts-show
Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts
- Features 70 juried artists, live music, a beer and wine garden, and food
- Lake Ellyn Park
- 10-5
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2227425484000029/
Port Clinton Art Festival
- 260 artists, a youth division, kids’ art activities, a band, and food vendors
- Donation
- 10-6
- Highland Park
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/port-clinton-art-festival-2019/
Ukrainian Days
- Closes Chicago between Western and Leavitt
- 3-10
- $5
- https://www.choosechicago.com/event/ukrainian-days/51296/
Villapalooza
- Little Village
- On 26th East of Kostner
- 28+ bands and DJ’s
- Live music, activities
- https://www.villapalooza.org/
SUNDAY
Chicago Triathlon
- Course along Lake Michigan beginning at Monroe Harbor, finish line Grant Park
- 4am (6am race start)
- SuperSprint
- Close Columbus between Balbo and Roosevelt Sat/Sun
- SB Lake Shore Drive closed Sunday from Hollywood to Randolph
- https://www.chicagotriathlon.com/race/chicago-triathlon/schedule/
Walk in the Park
- See original works from 85 juried artists at North School Park in Arlington Heights
- Free
- 10-5
- https://www.ahpd.org/events/walk-in-the-park/
Kidz Bop Live
- Tinley Park- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Performs kid-friendly versions of today’s hottest pop hits in a concert for all ages
- 4pm
- https://kidzbop.com/tour/
Winestyr Fest
- Taste wine from “40of the country’s best small wine producers” with hors d’oeuvres.
- Historic Morgan Manufacturing
- 2-6
- $65
- https://www.exploretock.com/winestyr/event/68851/winestyr-fest-2019