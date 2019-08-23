Video: Weekend Warning – Wizard World edition

The summer season is beginning to wind down, but there is still plenty to do. Wizard World Comic Con is this weekend in Rosemont, and there’s the Chicago Triathlon which, even if you’re not participating, will affect traffic downtown and along the lake. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans may be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Friday: Sting

Saturday: Sting

Sunday:

Ticket prices vary

Wizard World Chicago

All about comic books, science fiction, fantasy, film, horror, animation, anime, manga, and card games.

Convention Center in Rosemont.

Some celebrity guests

Fri 12-7 Sat 10-7 Sun 10-4

Ticket prices vary

Taste of Greektown

Enjoy Greek food, traditional music and dance, handcrafts, and family games.

Halsted St. closed between Van Buren and Adams

Jackson closed between from Green St to the Kennedy Expy

Donation

Fri 4-10 Sat/Sun 12-10

Skokie Backlot Bash

Live music, a carnival, beer tent, food vendors, free classic films, a saturday 5k and kids run, and classic auto show sunday

Free

Oakton closed between Lockwood and Lincoln

Fri 6-10 Sat 6am-10 Sun 7:30-10?

Corn Fest

Dekalb

Vendors, carnival, beer garden, concert area, car show

Free

56 Music Fix

Live music all weekend in the restaurants and bars of Mount Prospect 12-9

Juried art market in the park Sat 12-5 (Lions Park)

Free

Cubs host Nationals

White Sox host Rangers

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Laguanitas Beer Circus

Burlesque, side show acts, aerialists, marching band, midway games, food trucks, beer and costume contest.

Douglas Park

12-5

$40 tickets

Zoo Brew

Sample 80 craft beers with live music

Brookfield Zoo

Zoobrew tent 3:30-7:30

$55

Back to School w/ Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach

Goodwill store in Lombard

12-2

Giveaways, including tickets and the study/play corner Judy created

Treats by Sweet Ali’s Bakery

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Bucktown Arts Fest

Arts celebration that showcases 190 artists, musicians, dancers, poets, and performers

N Oakley Ave and Lyndale

Holstein Park

Free

11-7

Arts and Crafts Show (Oak Park)

Scoville Park

Free

Sat 11-7 Sun 9-5

Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts

Features 70 juried artists, live music, a beer and wine garden, and food

Lake Ellyn Park

10-5

Port Clinton Art Festival

260 artists, a youth division, kids’ art activities, a band, and food vendors

Donation

10-6

Highland Park

Ukrainian Days

Closes Chicago between Western and Leavitt

3-10

$5

Villapalooza

Little Village

On 26th East of Kostner

28+ bands and DJ’s

Live music, activities

SUNDAY

Chicago Triathlon

Course along Lake Michigan beginning at Monroe Harbor, finish line Grant Park

4am (6am race start)

SuperSprint

Close Columbus between Balbo and Roosevelt Sat/Sun

SB Lake Shore Drive closed Sunday from Hollywood to Randolph

Walk in the Park

See original works from 85 juried artists at North School Park in Arlington Heights

Free

10-5

Kidz Bop Live

Tinley Park- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Performs kid-friendly versions of today’s hottest pop hits in a concert for all ages

4pm

Winestyr Fest