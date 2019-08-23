Video: Weekend Warning – Wizard World edition

Posted 3:58 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, August 23, 2019

The summer season is beginning to wind down, but there is still plenty to do. Wizard World Comic Con is this weekend in Rosemont, and there’s the Chicago Triathlon which, even if you’re not participating, will affect traffic downtown and along the lake. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans may be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

 

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

  • Friday: Sting
  • Saturday: Sting

Wizard World Chicago

  • All about comic books, science fiction, fantasy, film, horror, animation, anime, manga, and card games.
  • Convention Center in Rosemont.
  • Some celebrity guests
  • Fri 12-7 Sat 10-7 Sun 10-4
  • Ticket prices vary
  • https://wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago

Taste of Greektown

Skokie Backlot Bash

  • Live music, a carnival, beer tent, food vendors, free classic films, a saturday 5k and kids run, and classic auto show sunday
  • Free
  • Oakton closed between Lockwood and Lincoln
  • Fri 6-10 Sat 6am-10 Sun 7:30-10?
  • http://www.backlotbash.com/

Corn Fest

56 Music Fix

  • Live music all weekend in the restaurants and bars of Mount Prospect 12-9
  • Juried art market in the park Sat 12-5 (Lions Park)
  • Free
  • https://www.56musicfix.org/

Cubs host Nationals

Related Story
Download the Traffix Chicago app

White Sox host Rangers

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Laguanitas Beer Circus

  • Burlesque, side show acts, aerialists, marching band, midway games, food trucks, beer and costume contest.
  • Douglas Park
  • 12-5
  • $40 tickets
  •  https://lagunitas.com/beercircus/

Zoo Brew

Back to School w/ Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Bucktown Arts Fest

Arts and Crafts Show (Oak Park)

Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts

Port Clinton Art Festival

Ukrainian Days

Villapalooza

SUNDAY

Chicago Triathlon

Walk in the Park

Kidz Bop Live

  • Tinley Park- Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • Performs kid-friendly versions of today’s hottest pop hits in a concert for all ages
  • 4pm
  • https://kidzbop.com/tour/

Winestyr Fest

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.