× The Top Five@5 (08/22/19): Bernie Sanders sets out to end climate change, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley confronts Larry Dominick over jailed process server, a “Breaking Bad” movie is in the works, Rick Astley performs with the Foo Fighters, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 22nd, 2019:

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders outlined his plans to combat climate change by introducing a 3 trillion plan to to take on what he called a national emergency. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley confronts Cicero Town President Larry Dominick about a process server who was jailed while trying to serve him a subpoena. Bears coach Matt Nagy defended the manner in which the team conducted its off-season kicker search. The Foo Fighters “Rick-roll” a venue in London with Rick Astley, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671522/3671522_2019-08-23-143222.64kmono.mp3

