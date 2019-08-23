× The Opening Bell 8/23/19: Jackson Hole Is The Center Of The U.S. Economy This Weekend

Though Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich did not receive an invitation to the 2019 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this year, they still discussed the news to expect from the meetings that will happen this weekend along with what to focus on with portfolios as uncertainty grows. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) checked in from the world of aviation with news of the new longest flight offering for consumers (a 20 hour flight) and United Airlines upgrading their first-class offerings.