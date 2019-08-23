The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.23.19: The Dow, disabled veterans’ loan forgiveness, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life

John Williams is back from Paris! #nofilter #socialmediainfluencer (Elif Geris)

John Williams checks in with CNN Business Reporter Anneken Tappe about the 600-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average today. Then, Chicago Bankruptcy Lawyer Rae Kaplan joins the show to describe the president’s new executive order, which relieves disabled veterans of their debt. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and “Bright Side of Life.”

