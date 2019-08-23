The John Williams NewsClick: A teacher’s minimum wage

Posted 4:25 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, August 23, 2019

Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes in the applause before signing the state budget and legislation related to a graduated income tax in Illinois, during a bill signing Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago. Applauding Pritzker is Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.