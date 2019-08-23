× The always unpredictable Jon Lovitz

The hilarious Jon Lovitz speaks to Bill and Wendy about his decades-long career in comedy. They also discuss his adopted rescue dog, Jerry Bruckheimer III, what it was like working on “Historical Roasts”, Penny Marshall, his take on comedy in this political climate, how he feels about the current ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast, whether he will ever play tennis with Bill, and much more.

You can see Jon at The Arcada Theatre on Saturday, August 24th at 8:00pm.

The Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St

St. Charles, IL

Tickets start at $25 and you can purchase them at www.arcadalive.com or call (630) 962-7000.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.