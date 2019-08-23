The always unpredictable Jon Lovitz

Jon Lovitz arrives at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The hilarious Jon Lovitz speaks to Bill and Wendy about his decades-long career in comedy. They also discuss his adopted rescue dog, Jerry Bruckheimer III, what it was like working on “Historical Roasts”, Penny Marshall, his take on comedy in this political climate, how he feels about the current ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast, whether he will ever play tennis with Bill, and much more.

You can see Jon at The Arcada Theatre on Saturday, August 24th at 8:00pm.

The Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St

St. Charles, IL

Tickets start at $25 and you can purchase them at www.arcadalive.com or call (630) 962-7000.

