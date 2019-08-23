Should you hide, or go seek “Ready or Not”? Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Posted 9:32 AM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, August 23, 2019

Samara Weaving in "Ready or Not" (courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Ready or Not”- starring Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, and Andie MacDowell.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”- starring Shia LaBeouf and Thomas Haden Church.

“After The Wedding”- starring Michelle Williams, Juilianne Moore, and Billy Crudup.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.