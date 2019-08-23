Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (08/23/19): Lee DeWyze
Lee DeWyze joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’
Mt. Prospect native & American Idol season 9 winner Lee DeWyze performs his single “Night And Day” & the title track from his upcoming EP “Castles”. Lee also talks about his post-Idol success writing music for TV shows like Walking Dead & Shameless and what it’s like coming back to Chicago.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!