Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (08/23/19): Lee DeWyze

Posted 7:26 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24PM, August 23, 2019

Anna Davlantes, Lee DeWyze, and Roe Conn

Lee DeWyze joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’
Mt. Prospect native & American Idol season 9 winner Lee DeWyze performs his single “Night And Day” & the title track from his upcoming EP “Castles”. Lee also talks about his post-Idol success writing music for TV shows like Walking Dead & Shameless and what it’s like coming back to Chicago.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.