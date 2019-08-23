× Roe Conn Full Show (08/22/19): Why Chicagoans are wasting $6B in traffic, rumors of a Breaking Bad movie may have been confirmed, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 22nd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on his reporting on about political hijinks in Cicero; Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele explores the likelihood that President Trump will face an opponent in the GOP primary; Mobility Practice Leader and Senior Research Engineer at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute, Bill Eisele, PhD. breaks down his study that finds the term ‘rush hour’ is out-of-date and Chicagoans lose 73 hours annually in traffic, costing commuters more than $6B; The Top Five@5 features news from Bob Odenkirk that a ‘Breaking Bad’ movie has already been filmed; And Richard Roeper reviews the films After the Wedding, After the Wedding, & Ready or Not.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671540/3671540_2019-08-23-141040.64kmono.mp3

