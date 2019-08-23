Meghan O’Keefe from Decider.com on what we can expect from Disney’s annual D23 Expo, Spider-Man’s future in the MCU, ‘Baskets’ Series Finale, and more…

Actor Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Meghan O’Keefe, Deputy Editor at Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. “13 Reasons Why” is back on Netflix with a new season, so Meghan gives us her in-depth review. They also discuss the sad reason why Spider-Man is being cut from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what the future of the MCU might look like without him. Plus, Meghan shares what we can expect from Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim.

