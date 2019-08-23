× President Trump making jokes on Twitter, Mayor Lightfoot ordering a hiring freeze and former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb joining ‘Jussie Smollett: Season 2’

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump going on another Twitter rant, Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordering a government hiring freeze, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb being sworn in as a special prosecutor to investigate the entire Jussie Smollett case, the ongoing hysteria over the Popeyes chicken sandwich, the Cubs getting shellacked by the Nationals, the White Sox pummelling the Rangers, Cam Newton getting injured in a preseason game, ex-Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg selling his house in Burr Ridge and Justin shopping for school supplies.