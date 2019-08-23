Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele on President Trump’s latest antics: “There’s more evidence that folks inside the White House are concerned about his behavior.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 7, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes discuss Sara Huckabee Sanders decision to be a contributor to Fox News, President Trump doubling down on his criticism of Jewish democrats, and more!

