× Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele on President Trump’s latest antics: “There’s more evidence that folks inside the White House are concerned about his behavior.”

Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes discuss Sara Huckabee Sanders decision to be a contributor to Fox News, President Trump doubling down on his criticism of Jewish democrats, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671516/3671516_2019-08-23-130416.64kmono.mp3

