E-Sports News: NA LCS Summer Finals Preview-Cloud 9 VS. Team Liquid, Echo Fox Update, League of Legends Patch 9.17 & Phantoml0rd Lawsuit against Twitch

Inven Global E-Sports Reporter, Nick Geracie previews the upcoming LCS Summer Finals match: Cloud 9 VS. Team Liquid. Nick gives an update on what is going with Echo Fox and their future in the LCS. There were talks of actually buffing Yasuo; Mason wonders why they would even consider buffing Yasuo? NIck and Mason breakdown Yasuo kit and how it fits in the Meta. League of Legends Patch 9.17 nerfs, buffs and changes are discussed. The 50 million dollar lawsuit of former Twitch streamer James “Phantoml0rd” Varga, is discussed along with how this may change Twitch’s terms of service agreement moving forward.

