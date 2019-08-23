× Comedian Chris Distefano joins the Bill and Wendy show

Bill and Wendy welcome New York-based comedian and actor Chris Distefano on to the show. Chris talks about his love for Chicago; his show on Comedy Central “Stupid Questions”; the rudeness of New Yorkers; how he got his start in comedy business; his love for colonial history; and much more.

You can catch Chris at Zanies in Chicago on Friday, August 23rd at 8:00pm and 10:15pm. He will also be at Zanies in Rosemont on Saturday, August 24 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

For tickets, visit www.chicago.zanies.com.

