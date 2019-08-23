Comedian Chris Distefano joins the Bill and Wendy show

Posted 2:38 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, August 23, 2019

From left to right: Wendy Snyder, Chris Distefano, and Bill Leff.

Bill and Wendy welcome New York-based comedian and actor Chris Distefano on to the show. Chris talks about his love for Chicago; his show on Comedy Central “Stupid Questions”; the rudeness of New Yorkers; how he got his start in comedy business; his love for colonial history; and much more.

You can catch Chris at Zanies in Chicago on Friday, August 23rd at 8:00pm and 10:15pm. He will also be at Zanies in Rosemont on Saturday, August 24 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

For tickets, visit www.chicago.zanies.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

