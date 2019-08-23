A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Stocks tumbled on Wall Street after President Donald Trump said he "hereby ordered" U.S. companies to consider alternatives to doing business in China. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CNN Business Reporter Anneken Tappe on the fall of the Dow: “This has not been the worst day of the year”
CNN Business Reporter Anneken Tappe joins John Williams to address the 600-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average today. And, Annekin describes why things aren’t as bad as they look.