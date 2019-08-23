Chicago’s Kevin Pollack releases a new Single called “Man About Town”; plus, “All that He Was” at Pride Plays: meet the cast and director
This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chicago songwriter/singer/actor Kevin Pollack who discusses the process behind his new single, “Man About Town.” Known all over as one of the Blooze Brothers, Kevin is frequently seen on Chicago stages and soon to appear in Las Vegas.
Then (starting at 13:04 into the show), the cast and director/writer of “All That he Was” talk about the powerful play currently on stage at Pride Films and Plays on North Broadway. Matt Huston (Playing “The Man”), Sarah Hayes (Playing “The Mother”) and book writer/lyricist/director Larry Todd Cousineau talk about how and why this play set in the 1990s resonates so strongly today. The tragedy that is the AIDS crisis and the families that face the challenges are the forces that play out impacting various relationships on the stage, and as a reflection of real life. Playing thru September 8th, you can get tickets at pridefilmsandplays.com. Enjoy the podcast!