Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.23.19: Funny Friday

Today’s show guests include comedian Chris Distefano, Meghan O’Keefe from Decider.com, Jon Lovitz! Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s potential tennis match with Jon Lovitz; Spider-Man’s future in the MCU; famous friends in comedy; and more.

