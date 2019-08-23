× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.23.19: If you’re in a falling elevator, can you really save yourself by jumping?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talked about the suspicious device incident that occurred yesterday on the George Washington Bridge in New York. They also discussed the story about a 30-year-old man that was killed in a freak accident when the elevator he was exiting in his New York City apartment crushed him. Plus, if you’re in a falling elevator, can you really save yourself by jumping at the last second?

