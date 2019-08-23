Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.23.19: If you’re in a falling elevator, can you really save yourself by jumping?

Posted 2:01 PM, August 23, 2019, by

Bill and Wendy

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talked about the suspicious device incident that occurred yesterday on the George Washington Bridge in New York. They also discussed the story about a 30-year-old man that was killed in a freak accident when the elevator he was exiting in his New York City apartment crushed him. Plus, if you’re in a falling elevator, can you really save yourself by jumping at the last second?

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.