Wintrust Business Lunch 8/22/19: FDA Looks Into Juul, The Moneyist & The Chicago Furniture Bank

Posted 1:06 PM, August 22, 2019

The Chicago Furniture Bank warehouse (Photo via Facebook.com/ChicagoFurnitureBank)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the facts behind vaping (Juul is the biggest target to lawsuits) to the highest paying/most in-demand job in the state of Illinois.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief at CNET, covered a number of stories including the FDA looking into health effects of Juul vaping devices, and  the levels of radiation coming from smartphones

Segment 2: (At 9:29) Quentin Fottrell, Personal Finance Editor at MarketWatch, shared the highest paying and most in demand jobs for each state (including the fastest growing job in Illinois).

Segment 3: (At 15:52) Andrew Witherspoon, Director at The Chicago Furniture Bank, outlines the inspiration of the nonprofit that is helping low income Chicagoans find free furniture for supportive housing.

Segment 4: (At 25:27) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shined the spotlight on SpotHero after they announced their latest round of funding to the tune of $50 million.

 

