× uh-PARENT-ly | The social media misnomer: how so-called connectivity leads to loneliness and depression

The American Medical Association published a report in May 2019 linking social media to teen depression and calling the role of social media among adolescents “an urgent public health issue that merits further investigation.” In one five-year period, the suicide rate for girls increased 65 percent. Dr. Ana Radovic, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner to talk about how hard it is for kids to filter out the negative and how sleep plays a role in your child’s mental health.

