TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | The Righteous Gemstones, Succession Season 2, the Baskets series finale

Posted 5:31 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28AM, August 22, 2019

Director/executive producer Jody Hill, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, creator/executive producer/director/writer Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine and executive producer/director David Gordon Green participate in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, season 2 of Successionthe series finale of FX’s Baskets and more.

You can read all of Dan's thoughts over at The Fien Print

