× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Outside of Salary, Health Benefits are The Largest Spend for A Company

The healthcare industry is constantly in flux, so understanding it from a consumer standpoint can be incredibly difficult. Steve Grzanich sat down with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) to discussed the main areas of focus in the HR world such as mental health being covered by employee healthcare programs, marijuana usage outside of work, and coverage changes for Illinoisans on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation.