The Opening Bell 8/22/19: Company Culture – “If You Have Ten Peanuts and One Tastes Bad, They All Taste Bad”
The healthcare industry is difficult to navigate since it can change every few years. Thankfully Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich for the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and check in on the main HR concerns in the world right now such as mental health treatments and marijuana legalization. (At 20:26) Will Scott (Author of The Culture Fix: From Core Values To Values Cutlure Using 9 Deeds in 90 Days and Culture Czar) joined the program to look back at his experience starting companies, but keeping a keen eye out on the culture that was created from it and how other businesses can learn to hone in on their own.