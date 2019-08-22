× The Mincing Rascals 08.22.19: BB gun on school grounds, J.B. Pritzker’s office makeover, the Greenland non-Purchase

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Eric Kohn of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin this week’s debate by exploring what a Chicago area school should do to manage with a student who was found with a BB gun. Then, the Rascals critique Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to renovate his office with personal funding. Plus, Eric reads a limerick about President Trump’s interest in buying Greenland.