The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.22.19: Dancing with the Stars, cell phones and cancer, SCARCE.org

John Williams begins by asking you if you find the new “Dancing with the Stars” spicey enough to watch this season. Then, Mayo Clinic Professor of Oncology Dr. Edward Craegan joins the show to share why cancer should not be a danger on the minds of those who still make phone calls. Finally, School and Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education (SCARCE) Founder Kay McKee joins John to explain what inspired the organization that donates school supplies, and the success teachers have seen from using the resource.