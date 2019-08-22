× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.22.19: Grandpa Carms in for Pops

Ji Suk Yi and Mark Carman stepped up for Steve Cochran and had quite a lot on their collective plate. Ji teased Mark about his acting older than his age, which ended up being a bit of a theme throughout the show. After talking politics with NBC’s Chuck Todd, they were treated to breakfast from Chicago’s Chicken and Waffles. Creator of the ‘The Simple Good’, Priyah Shah, stopped by the studio and was named the MVPP. Ji and Mark also chatted with Dean Richarads about the Wizard World, and they got mortgage advice from David Hochberg. Audarshia Townsend, the managing editor of Restaurant Inc., made an in-studio visit to let everybody know where the best places to get a bite to eat locally.