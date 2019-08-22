Roe Conn Full Show (08/21/19): Mark McKinnon analyzes, Lauren Lapka gets ‘mentalized,’ and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 21st, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a process server being arrested while attempting to serve Cicero’s Mayor Larry Dominick; Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) explores some of the options for filling the city’s massive budget shortfall and the process of surveying erosion on the Lake Shore; Political guru & host of Show time’s ‘The Circus’ – Mark McKinnon previews the series’ return and weighs in on the Democratic field of candidates; The Top Five@5 features a war of words between President Trump & the Danish PM; The Musical Mentalist Sidney Friedman plays #NewsOrRuse & mentalizes Lauren Lapka.
