Mayo Clinic Oncology Professor Ed Creagan on cell phones and cancer: “The data simply are not there”

Posted 3:43 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, August 22, 2019

An unidentified man talks on his cell phone outside a hearing before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee concerning cell phone safety, in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, March 2, 2010. Supporters of a bill want to require cell phones in Maine to carry warnings that they may cause brain cancer. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

Dr. Ed Craegan is a professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic. He joins John Williams to describe why theories that holding a cell phone to your ear causing cancer have not yet been found accurate. Listeners call in with their questions and comments.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.