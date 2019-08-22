An unidentified man talks on his cell phone outside a hearing before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee concerning cell phone safety, in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, March 2, 2010. Supporters of a bill want to require cell phones in Maine to carry warnings that they may cause brain cancer. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Mayo Clinic Oncology Professor Ed Creagan on cell phones and cancer: “The data simply are not there”
Dr. Ed Craegan is a professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic. He joins John Williams to describe why theories that holding a cell phone to your ear causing cancer have not yet been found accurate. Listeners call in with their questions and comments.