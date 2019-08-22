Little Black Pearl Celebrates 25 Years of Community Service with ‘PearlFest’

The Little Black Pearl resides in the Kenwood neighborhood in Chicago and for the past 25 years they’ve been thriving with a nonprofit program that serves the youth, adults and families.

This year they’ll be celebrating with a free festival on the lake front for the entire family to enjoy food, fun and live music from musicians such as:  Avery Sunshine, Lizz Wright, Robert Glasper,  Nona Hendryx, and Terri Lyne Carrington.

PearlFest- August 24, 2019

Jazz Singer-Lizz Wright phoned-in to talk about the efforts of Little Black Pearl, what to expect at the PearlFest and more!

Jazz Singer- Lizz Wright

Click here to listen:

