Highlights: White Sox 6 – Rangers 1 – 8/22/19

Posted 11:40 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, August 22, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada points skyward as he nears home after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers – August 22, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.