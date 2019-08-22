× Dean Richards: “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is the must-see movie this weekend

Bill and Wendy speak with WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards! They talk about why millennials don’t care about classic movies and actors; who made Forbes’ highest-paid actors list; and more. Plus, Dean has this weekend’s movie reviews which include “Ready or Not”, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, and “Angel Has Fallen”.

