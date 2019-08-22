Comedian/actor Ed Asner brings his one-man comedy show “A Man and His Prostate” to Naperville and Munster, IN
Bill and Wendy speak to seven-time Emmy Award winner and television legend Ed Asner! They talk about his illustrious career, what it was like working on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and “Up”, his new comedy stage-play, “A Man and His Prostate”, which is coming to the Chicagoland area this weekend, and much more.
Written by Ed. Weinberger, an Emmy & Golden Globe award-winning writer, “A Man and His Prostate” follows the story of “The Man” as he faces various sudden and un-expected difficulties stemming from his prostate while he is vacationing in Italy with his wife.
A Man and His Prostate
When: Saturday, Aug. 24th
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave., Suite 131, Naperville
Tickets: $30 adults; $25 for student/senior
Phone: 630-355-9212
Website: www.centerstage-theater.com
When: Sunday, Aug. 25th
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, Indiana
Tickets: $60-$80
Phone: 219-836-3255
Website: www.theatreatthecenter.com
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.