Comedian/actor Ed Asner brings his one-man comedy show “A Man and His Prostate” to Naperville and Munster, IN

Bill and Wendy speak to seven-time Emmy Award winner and television legend Ed Asner! They talk about his illustrious career, what it was like working on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show”, and “Up”, his new comedy stage-play, “A Man and His Prostate”, which is coming to the Chicagoland area this weekend, and much more.

Written by Ed. Weinberger, an Emmy & Golden Globe award-winning writer, “A Man and His Prostate” follows the story of “The Man” as he faces various sudden and un-expected difficulties stemming from his prostate while he is vacationing in Italy with his wife.

A Man and His Prostate

When: Saturday, Aug. 24th

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave., Suite 131, Naperville

Tickets: $30 adults; $25 for student/senior

Phone: 630-355-9212

Website: www.centerstage-theater.com

When: Sunday, Aug. 25th

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, Indiana

Tickets: $60-$80

Phone: 219-836-3255

Website: www.theatreatthecenter.com

