Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.22.19: Mark Carman should know better…

Posted 2:21 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:20PM, August 22, 2019

Today’s guests include TV legend Ed Asner and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about Mark Carman’s lack of knowledge of famous TV actors from the past; baseball fan etiquette; the illustrious career of Ed Asner; and much more. Dean also reviews “Ready or Not”, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, and “Angel Has Fallen”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.