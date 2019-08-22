× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.22.19: Mark Carman should know better…

Today’s guests include TV legend Ed Asner and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about Mark Carman’s lack of knowledge of famous TV actors from the past; baseball fan etiquette; the illustrious career of Ed Asner; and much more. Dean also reviews “Ready or Not”, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, and “Angel Has Fallen”.

