A real cantaloupe is loaded onto a ranch wagon to show its size, in front of the red barn on the ranch-farm in miniature, Aug. 18, 1953, which Fred C. Moran of Los Angeles, Calif., is building as a hobby. He is making wagons, along with people and animals, to depict the history of American horse-drawn vehicles. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)
Alderman Lopez explains why it’s a bad idea to have farm animals at your house in the city!
Pete McMurray lives next to roosters and he can’t stand it! Well, the city of Chicago is going through the same kinds of troubles with allowing farm animals to live in the city and Alderman Ray Lopez of the 15th district is trying to do something about it.