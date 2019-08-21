× What is the long-term impact of early childhood education?

Superintendent of Skokie-Morton Grove school District 69 Margaret Clauson and Stephen Vick, executive director of the Infant Welfare Society of Evanston, join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the “Ready for Success” program, the importance of early childhood development, how early childhood development is backed up by science, the challenge of acquiring resources for these programs, the way families are recognizing the success of early education programs, what does it mean to be considered “kindergarten ready,” and if we are shifting the paradigm of what we know to be education in the country. Justin also heads out to Skokie for the “Popsicle at the Park” event to talk with parents whose children have been positively influenced by the “Ready for Success” program.

