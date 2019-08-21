× What does it take to be an effective leader?

Al Gini, Extension 720’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to discuss the 10 virtues of outstanding leadership. Al and Justin talk about the conditions that make a quality leader, the definition of “leadership,” the importance of character and stewardship, why honesty is a trait of an effective leader, if whistleblowers make good leaders, the difference between a manager and a leader, if you have to be nice to be a leader and why timing and deep selflessness are the most important traits of a great leader.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.