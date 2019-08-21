Video: Lynfred Winery in suburban Roselle is celebrating its 40th anniversary

Lynfred Winery in suburban Roselle is celebrating its 40th anniversary. They produce and bottle wine from grapes as well as a variety of other fruits. They also feature a bed and breakfast. Lynfred works with local businesses as partners to share customers and support each other’s products.
