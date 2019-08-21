× The Top Five@5 (08/21/19): President Trump claims any Jews voting for democrats are “disloyal”, Sean Spicer is “Dancing with the Stars”, Dolly Parton once told Elvis Presley no, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 21st, 2019:

President Trump doubles down on his comments that claimed Jews who voted for democrats were being disloyal. Former White House Secretary Sean Spicer appears on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after the announcement that he will participate in season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars”. Dolly Parton reveals that she turned down Elvis Presley’s request to cover her hit song “I Will Always Love You”. The Simpsons takes an animated jab at President Trump, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671083/3671083_2019-08-22-011923.64kmono.mp3

