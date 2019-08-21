The Top Five@5 (08/21/19): President Trump claims any Jews voting for democrats are “disloyal”, Sean Spicer is “Dancing with the Stars”, Dolly Parton once told Elvis Presley no, and more…

Posted 8:44 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38PM, August 21, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, as he departs for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto Wheeling, W.Va., for a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 21st, 2019:

President Trump doubles down on his comments that claimed Jews who voted for democrats were being disloyal. Former White House Secretary Sean Spicer appears on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after the announcement that he will participate in season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars”. Dolly Parton reveals that she turned down Elvis Presley’s request to cover her hit song “I Will Always Love You”. The Simpsons takes an animated jab at President Trump, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.