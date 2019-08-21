× The Opening Bell 8/21/19: Approaching Workplace Uncertainty (It’s All About Your Mindset)

Uncertainty in the workplace is common, but many employees can become quite insecure about it. Steve Grzanich talked with Kathryn Vasel (Reporter at CNN Business covering Careers and the Workplace) with some assistance on how to look competent when workers might find themselves in uncharted territories. Michelle Reisdorf (Regional Vice President of Robert Half Chicago) then recapped the recent Illinois Jobs Report that showed the state is falling in line with the rest of the U.S. jobs climate, but the main concern for managers is trying to keep employees interested and challenged so they don’t jump ship and find another job.