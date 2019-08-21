× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.21.19: Pizza, Deborah Lipstadt, the trade policy

John Williams starts off the show questioning reports that the radiation from cellular phones can cause cancer. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk pizza and Night Market taking place weekends on the Chicago Riverwalk. Historian Deborah Lipstadt also joins the the stream to address antisemitism and the way she’ll approach the subject Sep 9 at the “What You Do Matters” luncheon at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Finally, Dr. Ben Harris, former economist to Vice President Joe Biden and Kellogg School of Management Professor counters yesterday’s interview with Professor Casey Mulligan of University of Chicago.