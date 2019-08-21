The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.21.19: Pizza, Deborah Lipstadt, the trade policy

Posted 4:35 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, August 21, 2019
John Williams

John Williams

John Williams starts off the show questioning reports that the radiation from cellular phones can cause cancer. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk pizza and Night Market taking place weekends on the Chicago Riverwalk. Historian Deborah Lipstadt also joins the the stream to address antisemitism and the way she’ll approach the subject Sep 9 at the “What You Do Matters” luncheon at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Finally, Dr. Ben Harris, former economist to Vice President Joe Biden and Kellogg School of Management Professor counters yesterday’s interview with Professor Casey Mulligan of University of Chicago.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.